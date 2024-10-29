Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Celsius Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,926. Celsius has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.