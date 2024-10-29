China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.3 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of CRWOF remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.