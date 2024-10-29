China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.3 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of CRWOF remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About China Railway Group
