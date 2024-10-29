Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 29th (NASDAQ:CCIXU)

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 29th. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

