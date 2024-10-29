Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 22,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

