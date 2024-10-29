Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 66,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,825. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.