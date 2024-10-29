Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 75,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Coppernico Metals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Coppernico Metals alerts:

About Coppernico Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coppernico Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coppernico Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.