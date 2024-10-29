D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. 10,494,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,020. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.