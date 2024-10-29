DA Davidson Raises Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $17.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Meridian alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRBK

Meridian Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 9,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,423. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Meridian has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.24.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Meridian worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.