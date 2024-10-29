Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 700973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Delek US Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,833,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delek US by 37.2% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,753.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 613,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

