dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.51 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $28,674.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99486325 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,575.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

