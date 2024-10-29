Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 18.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Tesla by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,828,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $735,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244,648 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.46. 6,022,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,322,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.