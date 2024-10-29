Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $532.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.73 and a 200-day moving average of $501.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $482.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.