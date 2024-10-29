Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 136,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.