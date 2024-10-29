Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 136,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

