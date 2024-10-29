eCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, eCash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $714.78 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00529111 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,777,101,547,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,777,085,922,584 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

