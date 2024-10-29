Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$165.25 and last traded at C$165.25. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.61.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$928.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.05.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Economic Investment Trust

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,915.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$31,915. Company insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.