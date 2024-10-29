Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-$4.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.190-4.330 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. 839,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

