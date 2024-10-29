enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 442,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of -0.02.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
