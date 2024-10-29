enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on enCore Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enCore Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 442,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.