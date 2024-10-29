Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Enovix updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.15) EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.150 EPS.

Enovix Trading Down 6.8 %

ENVX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 10,947,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.