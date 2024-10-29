Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,326,000 after buying an additional 76,959 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 191.2% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 81,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

