EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 727,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 923,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $19,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after acquiring an additional 362,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

