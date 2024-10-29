Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,191. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.36. The company has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

