Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 490,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

