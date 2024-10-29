Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 487.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 994.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 211,614 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,303. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

