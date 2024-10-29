Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.95. 1,767,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.