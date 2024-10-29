FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.160-3.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. FMC also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.16-3.52 EPS.

FMC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 1,308,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

