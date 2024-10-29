Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
