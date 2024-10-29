Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

