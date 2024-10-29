Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 4.3 %

FELE stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

About Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

