Geometric Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,478,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 48.2% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $18,409,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $495.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.79 and its 200 day moving average is $467.41. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $346.45 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

