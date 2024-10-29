Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BITS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.