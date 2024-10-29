Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM opened at $2.83 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
