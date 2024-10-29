Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in October

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Gravity Stock Performance
GRVY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 17,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,152. Gravity has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 37.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.
