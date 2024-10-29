Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in October

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gravity Stock Performance

GRVY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 17,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,152. Gravity has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 37.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Gravity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gravity by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

