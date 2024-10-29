GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 711 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 871,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.