Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.6 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

HLIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

