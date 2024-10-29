HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises about 3.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.81% of HCI Group worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

NYSE HCI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,899. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

