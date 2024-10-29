Head to Head Review: SMC Entertainment (SMCE) and The Competition

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SMC Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMC Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment Competitors 797 4261 5737 125 2.48

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 16.40%. Given SMC Entertainment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMC Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -149.16% -1,892.29% -8.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.18 SMC Entertainment Competitors $5.89 billion $8.07 million 0.99

SMC Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SMC Entertainment rivals beat SMC Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

