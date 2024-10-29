Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.51. 240,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

