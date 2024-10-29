Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 985,101 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 94,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

