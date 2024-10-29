Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.32% of Hillenbrand worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,858. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

