HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HNI Stock Down 4.9 %

HNI stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 323,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,052. HNI has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

