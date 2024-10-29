Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,821. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

