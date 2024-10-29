Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 50,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Robert Melvin Douglas Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 50,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

