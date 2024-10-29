InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. 502,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 294.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

