Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock remained flat at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

