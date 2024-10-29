Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 2,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

