iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

