Jefferies Financial Group Boosts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $6.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 252,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CS Disco by 34.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 170,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CS Disco by 188.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CS Disco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in CS Disco by 35.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

