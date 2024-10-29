K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$349,538.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

