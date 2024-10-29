Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. 155,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

