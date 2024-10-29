Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $103.36. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KGDEY

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Up 3.1 %

About Kingdee International Software Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.