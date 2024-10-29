KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 283,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,420. KT has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KT. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,519,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

